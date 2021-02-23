Ex-Atalanta, Real Madrid player Magallanes: La Dea have an advantage

Former Atalanta and Real Madrid player Fede Magallanes has been discussing his former clubs ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 tie.

Magallanes signed for Real Madrid back in 1988, for €6million, having just enjoyed two excellent seasons in Bergamo with Atalanta.

In an interview with Marca, he touched on his fondness for La Dea, saying: “Atalanta was my first club in Europe. I had a great time in the two years I was there. I learned a lot and matured a lot.

“The club gave me everything. I was really happy in Bergamo. The club gave me so much and let me sign for Real Madrid.”

His career didn’t take off in the way many had hoped in Madrid, which he puts down to a lack of experience before the move.

“It’s true that I wasn’t completely prepared,” he said. “When I signed it wasn’t the ideal moment to arrive at Real Madrid, because I still hadn’t done anything big in European football.

“I hadn’t won any leagues and I hadn’t finished top scorer in Italy even though I was playing really well there.”

The Uruguayan talked Atalanta up when discussing Wednesday’s game.

“With the form that both sides have been in, I think we’re going to see a close match,” Magallanes said. “Atalanta go into the game with a bit of an advantage, but Madrid carry a lot of weight because of the pedigree they have in this competition.

“I follow the Italians because I still have friends there. They’ve grown a lot over recent years because the club is being run well both on and off the pitch. When you do the work properly, the results come.”