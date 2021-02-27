Ex-Napoli Di Fusco: Sarri would need a new squad

Raffaele Di Fusco, who was a reserve goalkeeper in the 1980s and 90s for Napoli, would welcome a return of Maurizio Sarri as coach albeit with a different squad to work with.

There have been rumours circulating that current Partenopei tactician Gennaro Gattuso will be sacked and club patron Aurelio De Laurentiis may reportedly bring back his former coach after spells at Chelsea and Juventus.

“With Sarri, we saw the best football played in recent years,” Di Fusco told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“However, there was a squad made purposely for that type of play.

“Sarri needs time and, with him, it is necessary to look beyond the tip of the nose but with this board, I don’t know if it is possible. We have been waiting for a full-back for four years.

“With Sarri, there needs to be lots of changes to this squad and at the same time, he needs to be signed immediately.

“It needs to be 99 percent done in June in order for Sarri to work well in pre-season.”