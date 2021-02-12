FIGC to investigate Juventus-Inter incidents

The FIGC – Italian Football Federation – are investigating the incidents that occurred as Juventus and Inter played out a scoreless draw in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.

Videos of Antonio Conte showing a middle finger towards the Juventus bench and president Andrea Agnelli at half time surfaced on social media on Tuesday evening, and the FIGC are now set to look into what happened.

Federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chine will lead the investigation, and fourth official Daniele Chiffi has been called to give evidence.

“I think the fourth official heard and saw what happened throughout the match,” Conte said, claiming that he was the victim of constant abuse during the match.

“They [Juventus] should be more polite in my opinion. They need more sportsmanship and respect for those who work.”