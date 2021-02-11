Fiorentina considering Gattuso and Sarri

Fiorentina chairman Rocco Commisso is already looking out for a new coach for next season when Cesare Prandelli’s contract expires.

Prandelli has a deal that lasts until June this year but Commisso is wasting no time in seeking the next man to replace the ex-Italy boss and to lead La Viola’s charge.

Gennaro Gattuso is the man top of that list with his days looking numbered at Napoli, according to La Nazione.

Other potential candidates include the presently unemployed Maurizio Sarri, Roberto De Zerbi of Sassuolo and, somewhat surprisingly, Benevento’s Filippo Inzaghi.

Fiorentina lie in 14th place in Serie A on 22 points but perhaps the Mediacom tycoon is looking for a lot more, potentially hinting toward further investment in playing staff next summer if he’s to employ a coach to take them forward.