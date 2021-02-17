Fiorentina ready approach for Arsenal outcast

Fiorentina have begun laying the groundwork for the summer transfer window and have prepared an approach for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The Viola are enduring a difficult season as they labour in 16th place in Serie A, having already dismissed coach Beppe Iachini and replacing him with Cesare Prandelli earlier in the campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina have begun looking ahead to next season as president Rocco Commisso eyes a more competitive squad, with the Viola closing in on a deal with Torreira.

The Uruguay international has spent the season on loan at Atletico Madrid after falling out of favour with Arsenal, and is believed to be keen on a return to Italy after a previous stint with Sampdoria.

Fiorentina are confident that they can convince the 25-year-old to move to the Stadio Artemio Franchi and will begin discussions with Arsenal over striking a deal.

Gunners coach Mikel Arteta is not thought to be interested in retaining Torreira, who made 89 appearances for the Premier League club since joining from Sampdoria in 2018.