Fiorentina target Udinese star

Rodrigo De Paul is the latest player lined up by Fiorentina as they aim to increase the quality of their squad for next season.

The Udinese midfielder has also been linked away from Italy, with English giants Liverpool also said to be interested in the Argentinian.

However, according to La Nazione, Fiorentina chairman Rocco Commisso has the 26-year-old on a wish-list that also contains the names of Lucas Torreira and Arkadiusz Milik as he looks to take the club back to the very top.

La Viola sit ten points above the drop zone but want to be more than just a mid-table also-ran going into next season.

De Paul has scored 29 goals in 161 Serie A games for Udinese – five of which have come this season – and would add a touch of class to La Viola’s midfield.