Football betting on the best legal AAMS casinos in Italy

When it comes to sports betting in Italy, football betting is reigns sovran. ?Today betting on football matches of all divisions and leagues is a very popular activity. But in reality, it’s recent history, at least for Italian gamblers.

Until about twenty years ago, in fact, it was illegal to bet on football in Italy. ?The first bet allowed in Italy dates back to 1998, in particular at the World Cup in France.

Until then, it was possible to place bets only on horse racing, or fill out the “Totocalcio” docket. ?This one featured all The Serie A matches with some of B’s.

The first football match the Italians were able to bet on was Italy-Norway. Online betting that is now the norm came a decade later.

Today online betting in Italy is an industry that is constantly growing and football is part of the lion’s share on the best bookmaker sites. T

hey also dedicate very attractive bonuses and promotions to football, and compete with each other to offer the best odds.

Betting on football in Italy with Snai and Eurobet

The sports section of Snai the legal AAMS Casino, one of the most popular operators in Italy, opens with football.

Highlights include the most played games of the moment, with their odds. ?On the left side of the page we find the various leagues: Serie A, Serie B, Serie C. ?Then, the Premier League, the Spanish League, the Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and so on.

Clicking on the different leagues opens the dedicated page. This includes streaming events, upcoming scheduled matches, updated leader-boards with data for each team.

Football is featured in the betting section of Eurobet AAMS Casino. ?Here in the foreground in the middle of the page we find the current events, with live odds and real-time results. Immediately below the featured matches, the ones that will soon be divided by leagues. ??Then a section on upcoming events. All the information is available to bettors at first glance. On the left column of the page we find all the sections of football. The three Italian divisions and then the leagues of all nations: in all more than 40 countries available.

Football betting on 888sport and William Hill

The betting section of 888 – 888sport a legali AAMS Casino begins with the most popular matches and with live going on.

Then we find the featured matches with live updates and the odds in progress. Immediately after there are the odds, divided by country: Italy, England, Germany, Spain, France. All others are conveniently accessible in alphabetical order. This way you will find championships near and far to bet on.

William Hill AAMS Casino – the first legal bookmaker in Italy – offers fans a complete and well-groomed football section.

At the top of the page we find live events, with the odds updating in real time.

In particular, a green or red dart signals whether the altitude is up or down. This allows the player to bet on the current event by having the pulse of the situation.

Then in the “Foreground” section are shown all subsequent meetings in order of time and date. Scrolling down the page we will find all the football divided by nations, and for each of the divisions and their matches. It starts in Europe and continues with the championships of the rest of the world. William Hill also includes quotas on women’s football.

As you can see, if you want to bet on football in Italy, you will be spoilt for choice. Also consider that most bookmakers also offer the