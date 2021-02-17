Former Parma director close to Serie A return

Former Parma sporting director Daniele Faggiano could be set to return to work in Serie A, following his short-lived spell at Genoa earlier this season.

Faggiano departed the Stadio Ennio Tardini at the end of the 2019/20 season, where he was replaced by current sporting director Marcello Carli, though his successor hasn’t proved overly popular in the city, not helped by the team’s poor performances on the pitch this season.

Upon leaving Parma, Faggiano said that the Grifone job was the only one that he would have left for, but things didn’t go to plan in Liguria and his time there ended before the turn of the year.

He now looks to be on the verge of taking another job. Pressure is growing on Davide Vagnati at Torino, and Faggiano could succeed him at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

There have been some calls around Parma for Faggiano to be brought back into the Gialloblu setup, though the Granata appear a more likely destination.