Former sporting director Petrachi wins legal case against Roma

Sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has won a legal case against former club Roma after suing the Giallorossi for wrongful dismissal.

The 52-year-old was brought in from Torino by former president James Pallotta in June 2019, but was sacked from his role after a bitter argument with the American last July, a month after being suspended by the club.

Petrachi took legal action against the Lupi and, according to Tuttomercatoweb.com, a court in Rome ruled on Friday in favour of him, citing wrongful dismissal at the club.

Roma have been ordered to pay €100,000 to Petrachi to cover legal costs and loss of earning through image rights, as well as the remainder of the former Perugia midfielder’s contract at the club, amounting to €5 million.

The capital club will now assess whether to lodge an appeal against the ruling or accept the verdict.

Following Petrachi’s departure from the Stadio Olimpico, new owners the Friedkin Group hired Portuguese sporting director Tiago Pinto from Benfica in January.