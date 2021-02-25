Freuler apologises to Atalanta, teammates offer support

Remo Freuler has turned to social media to apologise after he was controversially shown a straight red card in Atalanta’s 1-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Swiss international was given his marching orders by German referee, Tobias Stieler, just after the quarter-hour mark, sparking fury and disbelief in the Bergamaschi camp.

However, Freuler took it upon himself to offer an apology, even if he did little to warrant the harsh decision.

“I’m extremely sorry and I want to apologise to my teammates, the fans, and everyone associated with Atalanta”, he posted on his Instagram account.

He also went on to praise other La Dea players for their effort but refused to talk about the incident itself.

“I don’t want to talk about the [red card] incident. We’re still alive thanks to the lads who managed to put in a phenomenal performance with just 10 players yesterday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Freuler (@remo_freuler)

In response to Freuler’s post, his teammates wasted no time in jumping to his defence. Midfield partner Marten de Roon commented, “Brother, you don’t have to apologise to us”.

Then came Berat Djimsiti with, “There’s nothing to say sorry for, we’re all one team. One for all and all for one”.

Finally, Cristian Romero added his message of support, making his thoughts on the incident more than apparent, writing: “C’mon Remo, we can do it all together. Ridiculous sending off”.