Gasperini’s Zapata plan for Real Madrid

Gian Piero Gasperini is drawing up a plan for Duvan Zapata to get the most out of the Colombian against Real Madrid.

Atalanta take on the Spanish champions in the Champions League last 16, with the first leg of their tie taking place on Wednesday, February 24.

According to MARCA, Gasperini wants to use Zapata similarly to how Paris Saint-Germain deployed Kylian Mbappe against Barcelona on Tuesday, when the Frenchman scored a hat-trick away at the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid will be without captain Sergio Ramos for the first leg against La Dea, and their defence has looked frail without the Spaniard.

Duvan has had 10 shots at goal in 449 Champions League minutes this season, scoring three times, giving him a conversion rate of roughly one goal with every three shots he takes.