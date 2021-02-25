Gattuso lashes out at Granada’s approach

There was an element of sour grapes about Gennaro Gattuso’s post-match comments after his Napoli side were knocked out of the Europa League by Granada.

The Partenopei won 2-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday, but were unable to overturn their 2-0 first leg loss.

Gattuso, though, was left unimpressed by Granada’s approach in Naples, and criticised the LaLiga Santander side.

“We didn’t get to play for 17 minutes of the first half,” Gattuso said. “Granada wasted two or three minutes with each play, it’s absurd.

“If an Italian team behaved like that, the next day it’d be in the papers all over Europe.”

Gattuso has come under pressure at Napoli, and he has accepted that he is to blame for their current difficulties, not the players.

“People can come for me, but not the players,” he said. “I’m responsible for everything.

“We haven’t been able to train well for months.”