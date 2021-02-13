Genoa stalemate extends Nicola’s unbeaten start at Torino

Davide Nicola maintained his unbeaten start to life on the Torino bench as the Granata drew 0-0 with Genoa on Saturday afternoon.

Nicola has now overseen four games since returning to Il Toro but is still awaiting his first win despite remaining unbeaten.

In a pretty watchable game at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, both sides would have ended the day feeling as though they could have taken more from it.

Andrea Belotti spent most of his afternoon feeling frustrated, as Toro’s decision making around the box saw any attacking moves break down, with Simone Zaza and Sasa Lukic largely to blame.

Genoa’s Davide Zappacosta came closest to finding the net though as the ex-Chelsea full-back thumped the post with a shot from range against another of his former clubs.

Substitute Simone Verdi fired a volley over late on for the hosts and then sent a wild freekick off target.