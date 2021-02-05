Ghoulam tests positive for COVID-19

Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam has tested positive for COVID-19 before the Partenopei’s trip to face Genoa in Serie A on Sunday.

The 30-year-old is said to be showing no symptoms and is self-isolating at home in order to avoid any further contagions within the camp.

“The nasal swab conducted on Faouzi Ghoulam, yesterday afternoon, came back positive and the player is observing a period of self-isolation in his own home”, read an official Napoli club statement on Twitter this Friday morning.

Gennaro Gattuso’s team face Genoa late on Sunday as they aim to press on for a place in the top four, the game sandwiched in between their Coppa Italia semi-final first and second legs against Atalanta, the first of which ended 0-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.