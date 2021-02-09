Goalless draw sends Juventus past Inter into Coppa Italia final

Juventus’ place in the Coppa Italia final was booked on Tuesday evening as a scoreless draw at home to Inter kept their 2-1 first-leg lead intact.

Despite not always having convinced so far this season, La Vecchia Signora know what is needed of them when trophies are on the line, and they showed that again at the Allianz Stadium.

Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral proved insurmountable for the Bianconeri, despite Antonio Conte’s Inter having the better of the night’s possession.

Romelu Lukaku, who missed the first leg, gave his all in battle to put Juventus into a spot of bother, but his work wasn’t enough.

The No.9 wasn’t helped by teammate Lautaro Martinez though, as he had a forgettable night, missing two big chances in the first half, including one that saw him kick the ground and fall over in search of a penalty.

Inter looked to use Achraf Hakimi to threaten as much as possible, but he couldn’t find a way to get past Juventus’ backline.

Cristiano Ronaldo lacked his usual precision in front of Samir Handanovic’s goal, though he came close after finding space with some nice dribbling, including a nutmeg on Nicolo Barella.