Hellas Verona youth player Andrea Gresele has come out of an induced coma after a near-death experience earlier in February.

The 18-year-old was electrocuted on train tracks and fell four metres on February 8 in a shocking accident.

However, Gresele has thankfully awoken from his coma after undergoing a successful emergency operation to relieve swelling on the brain.

The young defender will continue to be monitored by health professionals as he begins what is hopefully a full recovery.