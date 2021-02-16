How to Relocate to Italy as a Student and Start a Football Career

Italy is known as a country with unforgettable sights and destinations, as well as a centre of design and fashion. People know it for the eternal Rome and Romeo and Juliette’s house in Verona. With every step you take within its borders, you see art and history intertwined with contemporary life.

But, Italy is not only that. This amazing country is home to some of the most successful football players and clubs in the world. For those who chose soccer as their career, this is a dream destination and a place to become an amazing player.

Italy and Football: The Connection

Italy is home to clubs like Juventus, AC Milan, Roma, and Inter Milan. Every fan of football knows, and some are even the biggest fans of these clubs. People live and breathe soccer in this country. It’s like mixing meatballs with spaghetti – that’s how connected Italians are with this sport.

The Serie A, their football league, is one of the top 4 leagues in the world. Their National Soccer Team is second most successful in history. They’ve achieved 4 World Cup titles throughout the years.

What does this tell you?

It tells you that this is an amazing spot to play football in. If you’ve decided to pursue this path while focusing on your education, there are a couple of things you should know first.

Studying in Italy as an International Football Player

If you’re considering transfer to Italy where you’ll educate yourself and practice football, you’ve made an amazing decision for your future. Education in this country is excellent and there are numerous programs dedicated to students such as yourself.

But, before you go there, you should get familiar with their educational system, as well as your options as a football player. Here are a couple of things you should know.

1. Italy Has Excellent Education

Studying in this country is rewarding for many reasons. It offers both private and public schooling. The tuition fees can vary drastically depending on where you study, going around $400 to $12000 per year. Some of the popular schools in this country include ISM (International School of Milan), British Forces School, George’s International School, etc.

If you’re looking for universities, this country has some of the highest ranked in the world including Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna Pisa, Politecnico di Milano, and the University of Bologna.

Know that education here is of high quality, which also makes it demanding. If you have problems with education and do not have enough time for training, you can ask professional writers for help. Many athletes at school struggle with fitting training time into their schedule because they have endless writing assignments. The solution is simple – you can order this assignment online from an expert writer who will help you do your homework on time. This will give you a lot of time and energy for your workouts. Not to mention, it will also help you get higher grades if your writing skills are not good or if you don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to your assignments.

Depending on where you want to study, you should check the enrolment requirements and costs. Many organizations will place you within an Italian football club on request, and some schools even encourage this sport as part of their program.

2. Affordable Living

On average, it costs between 700 and 1,000 Euros per month to live and study in this country. Depending on which transfer program you choose, you might even be placed with volunteer families in the Northern Italy region including places like Verona, Bologna, Modena, Carpi, and Parma.

In terms of education, the cost can vary, but it can also be reduced or eliminated if you get an international scholarship. Make sure to check all your options before you pack your bags and transfer.

3. Playing Football

In addition to football programs in universities and colleges across the country, you can also find clubs and programs available to international students. For example, the AC Perugia International Project picks international students to train with licensed coaches before they are asked to join the team. Depending on your academic level and current experience, as well as skills, you should consider reaching out to teams directly.

Final Thoughts

Moving from your home to study in a foreign country is as challenging as it is a marvellous experience. Make sure to learn about all of your options before you move to Italy. If you’re a football player, this can be an amazing opportunity for you!

Author’s Bio

James Collin is a sports coach in a college in France. For over a decade, he’s been playing football professionally. Ever since his injury, Collin dedicates his life to teaching others of the marvels of sports.