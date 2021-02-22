Ibrahimovic and Pioli to set training schedule around Sanremo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to have a personalised training schedule set for him in order for him to take part in the Sanremo Festival.

The annual music festival is going ahead this year, though it won’t have its usual audience due to the coronavirus. Ibrahimovic, though, will participate in each of its five nights.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovic and Milan boss Stefano Pioli will meet on Monday or Tuesday to discuss his schedule for the duration of the festival, which runs from March 2 to March 6.

The Swede has scored 14 goals in 13 Serie A appearances this season, though he was unable to prevent the Rossoneri’s 3-0 defeat to Inter in Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina, in which he came off with cramp in the second half.