Ibrahimovic suffers racist abuse during AC Milan’s Europa League draw with Red Star

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was subjected to racist chanting and abuse during the Rossoneri’s 2-2 draw against Red Star in the Europa League on Thursday.

The former Sweden international, who is of mixed Bosnian and Croatian heritage, was an unused substitute during the Round of 32 clash in Belgrade’s Rajko Mitic Stadium, as Milan left Serbia with two away goals.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, footage has emerged from local fans who were able to enter the stadium and hurl abuse at Ibrahimovic, chanting a racial slur primarily used against Bosnian Muslims.

However, it is as yet unconfirmed if UEFA will look into the chanting and take action against Red Star, with the Belgrade club facing the possibility of sanctions.

Meanwhile, fellow Milan forward and Croatia international Mario Mandzukic was also subjected to abuse from the fans throughout the match, with the former Juventus star offered a first start since joining as a free agent in January.