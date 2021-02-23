Immobile: I have huge respect for Lewandowski, Acerbi knows how to stop him

Ciro Immobile is confident that his Lazio teammate Francesco Acerbi has it in him to keep Robert Lewandowski at bay when the Biancocelesti take on Bayern Munich.

The German, European, and World champions visit Lazio’s Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday evening in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

“I have enormous respect for champions like him and Cristiano Ronaldo,” Immobile said at the pre-match press conference, asked about Lewandowski.

“Having my name close to theirs, and even surpassing them both last year, is a huge source of pride. I feel rewarded for the sacrifices I’ve made in my career.”

The Bayern forward will pose a threat to Lazio’s backline, but Immobile is confident in his teammates’ ability to stop the Pole.

“I’ve got no advice,” Immobile said when asked what he would tell Acerbi to help him handle Lewandowski.

“He’s one of the strongest defenders around. He has already stopped him with the national team against Poland.”

Immobile himself had a spell in German football, though his time at Borussia Dortmund didn’t quite go to plan. The Italian has insisted, however, that he’s not thinking about sending a message to those who criticised his time there and is instead thinking about Lazio’s own fans.

“I just want to do well for the good of Lazio and my fans,” he said. “I’m excited for the game but, at the same time, I’m sad because the fans won’t be there.

“I know how much they would have loved to have seen the game against Bayern.”