Inter challenge Juventus for Manchester City star Aguero

Serie A rivals Inter and Juventus have entered the race to sign Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero, but face competition from La Liga.

The Argentina striker is out of contract at the end of the season and has attracted interest from Barcelona and former club Atletico Madrid.

However, the Sun report that Inter and Juventus are also keen to swoop for Aguero, as he appears increasingly unlikely to remain at the Etihad Stadium beyond the conclusion of the current Premier League campaign.

The 32-year-old has suffered an injury blighted season, limiting him to just nine appearances in all competitions, and Pep Guardiola’s side have continued to flourish in his absence.

Should Aguero depart Manchester City, another alternative could be a return to boyhood club Independiente, although it remains to be seen if the forward wishes to remain in Europe before going back to Argentina.

Aguero is City’s record goalscorer with 256 strikes in 379 appearances and he led the club to four Premier League titles since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011.