Inter confirm five positive COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has once again come back to threaten Serie A with Inter the latest club to announce positive cases within their camp.

Two administrators, Alessandro Antonello and Giuseppe Marotta, sporting director Piero Ausilio and the club’s lawyer Angelo Capellini have tested positive for the coronavirus.

An official club statement was made on Thursday morning, stating that five members of their non-playing staff had tested received positive test results.

Perhaps more worrying for Inter fans was the announcement that an unnamed member of their coaching staff had also been tested positive, thus throwing into doubt the safety of their players.

Inter are set to play host to Genoa in Serie A on Sunday afternoon as they look to cement their place at the top of the table.