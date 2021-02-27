Inter confirm search for financial support

Inter have released a statement revealing that they are looking to bring more investors on board but Suning Holdings Group will remain the majority shareholders for the time being.

There have been reports that Nerazzurri patron Zhang Jindong has struggled to inject more capital into the club recently and that the board are assessing different ways to bring in greater investment during these times.

“Our property is in talks to provide a range of solutions in capital structure and cash management,” the club said on their official website.

“Suning has confirmed its commitment to financially support the club with or without external support. In any case, it is reasonable and prudent to look outside as well.

“In this sense, Suning has appointed consultants and advisors in Asia to work closely in order to find strategic partners, useful both in the form of capital injections but not only that.

“The discussions with potential partners are constant.”