Inter patrons plan substantial loan instead of selling club

Inter are planning to get a loan of around €150-200 million to help finance the club.

The Nerazzurri are having issues with receiving capital from China and the Suning Group have been looking for new financial partners who can purchase the majority of the club.

According to Il Sole 24, the Zhang family have come up with another option and they plan to gain the €150-200m loan after consultation with large financial groups and investment funds.

It would be a similar arrangement to what city rivals AC Milan have with the Elliot Management Corporation but it would allow the Suning Group to maintain a majority stake and not have to sell the club.

Inter were purchased by Suning Holdings Group chairman Zhang Jindong in June 2016, who gained ownership of 68.55 percent of shares, and his son Steven Zhang became the Nerazzurri president in October 2018.

Despite the current financial scenario, the Biscione are still second in Serie A after 21 rounds, two points off league leaders AC Milan.