Inter ready to offer Barella contract extension

Inter are ready to capitalise on Nicolo Barella’s impressive form by extending the midfielder’s contract at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The 24-year-old has shone in his second season with the Nerazzurri under coach Antonio Conte, having netted three goals and laid on 10 assists in all competitions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter consider Barella’s value to have doubled since signing him from Cagliari in a €40 million deal last summer and are ready to offer improved terms to extend his stay.

Barella, who spent a season on loan at the Nerazzurri before his move became permanent, has three years remaining on his existing contract.

However, Inter are determined to protect themselves from expected interest in the Italian international and will open negotiations over an improved contract, whilst considering Barella to be a future captain of the club after incumbent Samir Handanovic.

Sardinia-born Barella has made 72 appearances over his two seasons at Inter, scoring seven goals.