Inter v Lazio: Probably Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter are aiming for an eighth straight Serie A win on Sunday night (kick-off 20:45) when they welcome surging Lazio to San Siro.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Young; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Lazio (3-5-2): Reina; Musacchio, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marusic; Immobile, Correa.

Unavailable: Felipe, Strakosha.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio are unbeaten in three of their last four Serie A meetings against Inter (W2 D1) after earning only one point in their previous five.

– Inter and Lazio could draw both their Serie A matches in a season (1-1 in the reverse fixture) for the first time since the 2004/05 campaign.

– Inter and Lazio have both won three of the last eight Serie A clashes in Milan (D2). Inter could win two such matches in a row for the first time since January 2012 (seven in a row).

– Inter could keep five consecutive clean sheets in the league for the first time since April 2018. The last time an Antonio Conte side did that was back in November 2016 (Chelsea, six).

– Inter have won each of their last seven Serie A games at the home: they last won eight in a row in February 2017.

– Lazio have found the net in each of their last 17 league games: they last went on a longer run in October 1994 (18).

– Lazio have gained the most Serie A points in 2021 (19), they are the only unbeaten side (W6 D1) – having also conceded the fewest goals (four, level with Genoa).

– Samir Handanovic will play his 500th Serie A match: The Inter goalkeeper will become the 15th player to reach this milestone in the competition, equalling Ciro Ferrara (500).

– Inter’s Romelu Lukaku has found the net in just one of his last six league matches (a brace against Benevento). Lazio are the side against whom he has played the most minutes in the competition without scoring any goal (263).

– Lazio’s Ciro Immobile (149) is one away from scoring his 150th Serie A goal. He could become the fastest to reach this milestone (245 appearances) among players who made their Serie A debut in the three points for a win era.