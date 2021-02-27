Inter want Serie A title before Suning sell club

Inter president Steven Zhang wants to see the Nerazzurri win the Serie A title before his father Zhang Jindong sells the club.

The Zhang family and the Suning Holdings Group have been majority shareholders in the Italian giants since June 2016 but struggles to inject more capital into the club could bring their time at the club to a close.

Tuttosport reports that the Zhang family have invested €712 million in the club over the last five years and that figure does not include the €375m in debts that they had to write off.

It is because of those figures that the Zhangs want more than €1 billion to sell Inter but it seems unlikely that they will get that money.

As a reward for their investment and as a way of leaving a legacy at the club, Steven Zhang is eager to see the Biscione win the scudetto under Coach Antonio Conte in 2020/21.