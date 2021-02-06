Juventus begin to close gap on top spot

Juventus ran out 2-0 winners when they hosted 4th placed Roma on Saturday evening at the Allianz Stadium.

Roma started brightly in the first half but Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently celebrated his 36th birthday, put his side ahead in the 12th minute with a brilliant strike into the corner. Juventus doubled their lead through an own goal from Roger Ibanez in the 69th minute.

The Bianconeri went ahead when Alex Sandro cut the ball back to Alvaro Morata, who then played the ball to Ronaldo. He took one touch before firing the shot past Pau Lopez.

It took Juventus until the second half before they doubled their advantage. After some brilliant play from Dejan Kulusevski, the Swede tried to square the ball for Ronaldo to tap-in but Ibanez, turned the ball into his own net.

This result has lifted the current holders to 3rd and cut the gap to five points behind leaders, Inter. Juve still have a game in hand and will look to continue with their run of form.