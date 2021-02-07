Juventus face complications pursuing Rashford

Juventus are reportedly interested in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford but they are expected to have some difficulty in attempting to acquire the English international.

The 23-year-old has featured in all 23 Premier League matches so far for the Red Devils, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists, and his performances have attracted some of the club’s European rivals.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Juventus and Barcelona are both eagerly interested in signing Rashford, but reports in the English press suggest that Manchester United are not willing to sell the player and have no interest in listening to any offers.

The English forward came through the youth system of the Red Devils and he is contracted to the club until June 2023. The 23-year-old has scored 83 goals and provided 49 assists in 248 competitive games for the Mancunians.

Rashford is already an established senior international for England, having scored 11 goals in 39 matches for the Three Lions.