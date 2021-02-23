Juventus icon Buffon breaks appearance record in Crotone victory

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon broke another record after taking to the pitch in the 3-0 victory over Crotone on Monday.

The Italian World Cup winner started in place of regular goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to make his 654th Serie A appearance, taking in two spells at Juventus as well as at Parma.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Buffon’s start at the Allianz Stadium saw him surpass former Aston Villa, Everton and Manchester City man Gareth Barry as the record appearance maker across Europe’s top five leagues.

However, the 43-year-old’s record comes with a caveat, as the conversion of the First Division into the Premier League in 1992 rules out former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who played 810 times between 1965 and 1991.

Buffon, who also made 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018/19, has featured five times in Serie A this season. The veteran has won the Scudetto 10 times with Juventus, as well as four Coppa Italia titles with the Bianconeri and once with Parma.