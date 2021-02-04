Juventus to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo to a four-year deal in 2018, which is set to expire at the end of next season, in June 2022.

But the Portuguese’s form in Italy this season has been impressive, and he has 22 goals and four assists in 23 appearances so far, ahead of his 36th birthday on Friday.

Cristiano’s ambitious nature is well known, and he’s keen to continue playing at the highest level for as long as his body will allow him to. In Turin, he knows his importance to Andrea Pirlo’s plans, and he is a key figure off the pitch as well.

Recently crowned as football’s all-time top goalscorer, the Portuguese could have his contract extended at Juventus.

Tuttosport have reported that the Bianconeri have already opened talks about a one-year extension that would take him through to 38.

No official contact has been made between Fabio Paratici and Jorge Mendes yet, although it is believed that a discussion will take place shortly.