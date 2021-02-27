Juventus to fight Barcelona for Manchester City forward

Sergio Aguero is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the season and Juventus as well as Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing the Argentinian striker.

The 32-year-old has a contract with the Citizens that expires in June and he will likely depart after featuring in just five Premier League matches so far in 2020/21.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, multiple reports in the Spanish press suggest that Barcelona want to sign Aguero as a ploy to keep his compatriot Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou but Juventus will also be eager to sign him as a free agent.

The Bianconeri have been able to sign an abundance of players on free transfers such as Andrea Pirlo, Sami Khedira, Adrien Rabiot, and Aaron Ramsey in the last decade and the Italian giants might use their experience in these type of negotiations to lure the Argentinian to Turin.

Aguero has scored 256 goals in 380 competitive matches for Manchester City since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2011.