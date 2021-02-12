Juventus without Dybala and Arthur at Napoli, Bonucci and Ramsey doubts

Juventus will be without Paulo Dybala and Arthur Melo for their trip to Napoli this weekend, though Leonardo Bonucci and Aaron Ramsey could yet feature.

The South American pair are both recovering from their own respective injury problems, though Ramsey and Bonucci’s concerns aren’t as serious.

“Arthur has a problem that needs to be monitored day to day,” Andrea Pirlo said at his press conference on Friday. “We hope it’ll pass quickly.

“Dybala is following his recovery plan. There’s still some pain persisting in his knee and we’ll see how he feels in the next few days.

“Bonucci is training today [Friday], he’s a bit fatigued and we’ll make a decision whether or not to take him to Naples. The same goes for Ramsey.”