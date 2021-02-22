Klose excited for Lazio-Bayern Munich: Lewandowski has a little more than Immobile

Former Bayern Munich and Lazio star Miroslav Klose is excited to see two of his old clubs face off in the Champions League.

The German is currently on the coaching staff in Bavaria, and both of his ex-sides will meet on Tuesday night at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I was hoping to meet Lazio and I’m glad that they are finally playing in the Champions League,” Klose told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Unfortunately we’re experiencing a delicate moment. I am deeply sorry for the players, who have to live the emotions of the Champions League without the fans. It would have been great to see a Lazio-Bayern with the stadium sold out”.

The inevitable topic of both No.9s was then raised, with Ciro Immobile and Robert Lewandowski being two of the best around.

“For me, Lewandowski is an absolute top player,” Klose said. “I used to rate him very highly, but now that I train him and see him every day, I can say that he has very few weak points.

“Robert is ambidextrous, he’s strong in the head, he understands situations, he’s fast. In my opinion, Immobile is very good. He creates opportunities, he knows how to play in depth, he has a good shot.

The 42-year-old eventually called the tie: “I think, however, Lewandowski has something more,” he said.