Lazio-Bayern Probable XIs: Lazzari returns, Biancocelesti at full strength

Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio XI is falling into place ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich.

The Biancocelesti host the Bavarians in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, and are boosted by Manuel Lazzari’s return.

TuttoMercatoWeb are reporting that Mateo Musacchio will feature on the left of Lazio’s back three, with Francesco Acerbi playing the central role.

Following an impressive outing against Sampdoria over the weekend, Adam Marusic will shift from right to left in order to make space for Lazzari’s return at right-wing-back.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto, and Ciro Immobile should all feature from the start.

Probable XIs:

Lazio (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Patric, Acerbi, Musacchio; Lazzari Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luiz Alberto, Marusic; Joaquin Correa, Immobile.

Bayern (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, David Alaba; Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski.