Lazio goalkeeper plays down Borussia Dortmund speculation

Thomas Strakosha has been linked with a move to German club Borussia Dortmund but the Lazio goalkeeper his happy to remain in Rome for now.

Mixed form, as well as injuries, have limited the Albanian international’s appearances in Serie A in 2020/21 to six so far but that has not deterred Dortmund’s reported interest in the 25-year-old.

“They are a big club with great ambitions. ” Strakosha told Sky Sport Deutschland. “Clearly it is an interesting club that also has an incredible stadium.”

Despite the links and also losing his place in the Lazio team to Pepe Reina, the Albanian is not prepared to leave for Germany just yet.

“I am relaxed and I still have enough time to think about the transfer market,” Strakosha said.

“I want to get fit first, then we will see what happens. I am happy at Lazio and I am very grateful to them.

“I think the club is also happy with me. Rome is my second home, I feel at ease in the city, but I am always open to new challenges.”