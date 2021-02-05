Lazio players offered mega Scudetto-winning incentive

Lazio players are to be given a huge bonus of €400,000 each, should they win Serie A this season.

Things are definitely looking up for the Aquile after president Claudio Lotito offered the huge incentive, per player, if they go on to win the Scudetto.

The news comes amidst other positive happenings in the capital as club president Lotito looks to keep everyone happy, Simone Inzaghi included, with a contract extension pending.

Inzaghi is set to sign a two-year extension to his contract, keeping him at the helm until 2024, according to Tuttosport.com

It seems as though Lotito beleives Inzaghi is the man to win the Biancocelesti their first Serie A title in two decades, having also signed defender Mateo Musacchio from Milan to aid the club’s cause.

Lazio, who presently lie 6th in the Serie A standings, host Cagliari on Sunday evening with a view to pushing on for the top four while their opponents are fighting hard to pull themselves out of the drop zone.