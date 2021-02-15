Lazzari faces suspension for blasphemy

Manuel Lazzari could receive a one-game ban for blasphemy in Lazio’s 3-1 defeat against Inter on Sunday evening.

The incident happened during the second half of the game with the player caught on camera while swearing towards the assistant referee.

As reported by Il Tempo, the Italian Football Federation – FIGC – have already acquired all of the images available and sent them to sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea.

A decision is expected by Tuesday.

Lazzari could become the second Serie A player to be suspended for blasphemy this season after Roma’s Bryan Cristante, who was suspended for one game.

Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon has been reported to Italy’s soccer tribunal for blasphemy as well, and he could too face a one-game ban if found guilty.

Former Parma coach Fabio Liverani was suspended for one game for a similar incident, while Napoli’s Gennaro Gattuso and Lazio’s Simone Inzaghi pleaded guilty and settled for a fine.