Liverpool and Everton battle for Torino defender

Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer could be set for a move to the Premier League this summer, as city rivals Liverpool and Everton show an interest in him.

The Brazilian has caught the eye at the heart of the Granata’s defence over the past two seasons, prompting interest from Serie A and abroad.

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool will look to ease their defensive woes by moving for the former Atletico Mineiro man, but face competition from Everton and coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Bremer currently has two years remaining on his contract at Torino and the two Premier League clubs are expected to test the Granata’s resolve to hold on to the 23-year-old, who has been an almost ever-present in the league this term.

Since arriving at the club in 2018, Bremer has made 63 appearances and scored nine goals, whilst he has featured 19 times in Serie A this term as Torino look to battle against the drop.