Lotito allegedly violates COVID-19 protocols

Claudio Lotito has been referred to Italy’s federal court for an alleged breach of the country’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Lazio president was left disappointed on Sunday evening as his Biancocelesti lost 3-1 to Inter in Round 22 of Serie A.

Since, according to ANSA, federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chine has referred Lotito, as well as doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia, to the national federal court for allegedly violating the health protocols in place in Italy.

Lazio currently sit seventh in Serie A, though they are level on 40 points with both Atalanta and Napoli ahead of them. The Partenopei have played one game fewer than both the Biancocelesti and La Dea.

Next up for Lazio is a home meeting with Sampdoria on Saturday afternoon.