Lukaku’s message in the Derby: I’m the best… I am!

Romelu Lukaku sent a clear message to Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Inter’s 3-0 win over AC Milan in Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina.

The pair had been involved in a heated dispute the last time the two sides met, which Inter also won after Ibrahimovic saw himself sent off, but the Swede’s silence on Sunday was a contrast to the Belgian.

Upon scoring Inter’s third, which was an excellent solo effort from Lukaku that was his 17th of the season, the No.9’s confidence was clear.

“I’m the best,” he screamed while celebrating in the corner, turning to face his oncoming teammates. “Me, me!”

Lukaku is now Serie A’s top scorer with 17 goals, one clear of Ronaldo ? pic.twitter.com/CFwaFXw7R1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 21, 2021

Lukaku also played an important role in Lautaro Martinez’s opener, putting a cross on a plate for the Argentine to head home.

Since that dispute in January, Lukaku has scored in both Derby della Madonnina matches and Inter have won each. Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, hasn’t finished either having been sent off then and then being taken off on Sunday.