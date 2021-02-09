Magrin: Atalanta can aim to win the Coppa Italia

Former Atalanta midfielder Marino Magrin has said that La Dea are a better team than Napoli and they should believe that they can win the Coppa Italia.

The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final and the former Orobici star expects Coach Gian Piero Gasperini to prepare his team well for Wednesday evening’s second leg in Bergamo.

“Atalanta are superior to Napoli, if they play with their typical team, with 12-13 of their starters, the Nerazzurri are much stronger,” Magrin told L’Eco di Bergamo.

“There is the possibility of going to the final.

“Gasperini’s team must play with as clear a head as possible but with great attention. I am very confident because this team has great quality.

“In my opinion, Atalanta must aim to win the Coppa Italia and reach the Champions League again, because this allows you to plan future projects with money.”

Magrin played for La Dea from 1981 to 1987, playing in the Orobici’s defeat to Napoli in the Coppa Italia Final in his last season, and earned a transfer to Juventus.

He was considered to be the heir to French legend Michel Platini but he did not live up to expectations and was sold after two seasons.