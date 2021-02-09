Matri: Inter aren’t as crazy as they used to be thanks to Conte

Former Juventus and AC Milan striker Alessandro Matri has said that Inter are no longer “Pazza Inter” thanks to Coach Antonio Conte.

The Nerazzurri are known by football fans as “Pazza Inter” due to having inconsistent runs of form or being able to fall apart in matches but the retired forward believes that his former Bianconeri mentor has changed that perception.

“I think he has already done a great job, giving stability, credibility, and consistency,” Matri said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Inter have been fighting for the title for two years, they are no longer as crazy as they used to be.”

Matri also had praise for new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo, who he played with in the early 2010s, and he described the former playmaker as a more tranquil character.

“Pirlo has always had something more on the pitch, he is a silent leader who is making a point with football ideas,” he said.

“Being catapulted to the leadership of Juve is not easy, I always thought he needed time, but Andrea has already laid his mark on the team.”