Meeting at Parma to discuss D’Aversa’s position

Roberto D’Aversa’s position at Parma is already in doubt, despite him just making his return to the Stadio Ennio Tardini in January.

D’Aversa parted ways with the Crociati at the end of the 2019/20 season to be replaced by Fabio Liverani, but he then came back in place of the ex-Lecce boss as he was dismissed after a 3-0 loss to Atalanta in Bergamo.

Still awaiting a first win since his return, D’Aversa’s future is now already up for discussion and a meeting is taking place on Tuesday to discuss his position.

Monday evening’s 2-1 defeat to Hellas Verona has, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, left president Kyle Krause frustrated.

As a result, Krause’s son Oliver, sporting director Marcello Carli, and Alessandro Lucarelli are meeting this Tuesday to make a decision.

Parma sit 19th with just 13 points and two wins to their name all season. The Gialloblu currently sit four points adrift of Torino in 17th.

D’Aversa has lost five of his six Serie A matches since retaking his place on the bench, drawing with Sassuolo. Parma were just seconds away from beating the Neroverdi until conceding a last-minute penalty.

The Crociati were also eliminated from the Coppa Italia at the hands of Lazio.