Mkhitaryan contract renewal triggered

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Roma contract is set to be extended after an automatic clause was triggered in his current deal.

The clause – related to appearances made – was triggered last Sunday when the Armenian turned out for the Giallorossi against Hellas, also grabbing himself a goal in the process as Roma ran out 3-1 winners.

The 32-year-old is said to be taking his time to decide his future, although it looks like he’ll sway toward staying in the capital, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Mkhitaryan has arguably been Roma’s best player this season with nine goals and eight assists in 18 Serie A games.

The attacking midfielder will be looking to add to those tallies when his team travel to Juventus on Saturday evening, hoping to continue to press the two Milan clubs for top spot.