Monza plan summer move for Ribery

Monza want to sign Fiorentina’s Franck Ribery should they gain promotion to Serie A.

The Serie B side, where Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani are now involved, have already managed to lure big names to play in Italy’s second tier, with Mario Balotelli and Kevin Prince Boateng already on the club’s books.

Monza want more, though, and Ribery tops their wishlist.

“It’s one of our dreams for the next transfer market,” sporting director Filippo Antonelli told Binario Sport.

“It’s legitimate to talk about a signing like that from a position of being in Serie A.”

Monza are currently third in Serie B after 23 rounds of fixtures, level on 39 points with Cittadella in second, and are five points off leaders Empoli.