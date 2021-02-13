Moratti: Inter can win Scudetto despite club issues

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti has said that the Nerazzurri can win the Serie A title despite their off-field dilemmas.

The Biscione are reportedly in financial strife and the majority stakeholders the Suning Group are having difficulty bringing capital in.

However, the 75-year-old is confident that Inter coach Antonio Conte can keep the squad focused on playing football and not worry about the financial situation.

“Inter’s corporate situation is dictated by the Chinese economy, where the laws may change from time to time and local entrepreneurs have found themselves in difficulties,” Moratti told Radio Sei.

“For my part, there is great respect for this club, which is looking for intelligent solutions to move the team forward, but on our part there is no desire to intervene.

“There are many factors that count as an advantage, but there is also an economic fact that leads certain teams to be acquired only by funds or large international companies with also marketing purposes.

“I think this team can win the Scudetto, Antonio Conte’s work is aimed at this. If he manages to isolate the team from club issues, Inter could do it.”