Naples council plans to erect Maradona statue

Ciro Borriello, the Municipality of Naples Councilor for Sport, has said that there are discussions to have a statue of Napoli legend Diego Maradona but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process down, in addition to bureaucracy.

The Argentinian great passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60 and the Partenopei immediately named their stadium after him, but there are plans to have a statue of him erected in the city as quickly as possible.

“We are moving forward and we must promote this initiative more,” Borriello told Radio Marte.

“Now we have to wait because now objectively we are a bit stuck with the DPCM (Prime Minister’s Office) because doing it online would not make sense.

“This is a period in which everything seems to be conditioned by the pandemic, there are still many infections and the city is tormented.

“We must do everything in a more sedate way, the meetings are rarer and the work is also different.

“We are moving forward and we hope to have a May with museums open. We are working on the statue.”