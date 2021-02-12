Napoli v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Old friends turned foes meet again on Saturday evening when Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus travel south to take on Napoli and Gennaro Gattuso (kick-off 18:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Maksimovic, Mario Rui; Elmas, Bakayoko; Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne; Petagna.

Unavailable: Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Manolas, Mertens, Demme.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, Danilo; McKennie, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Arthur, Ramsey, Dybala.

KEY STATISTICS

– After their 2-1 win in January 2020, Napoli could win two consecutive games against Juventus in Serie A for the first time since 2011, under Walter Mazzarri.

– The last draw between Napoli and Juventus in Serie A dates back to April 2017 (1-1 goals by Sami Khedira and Marek Hamsik): since then, there have been four Bianconeri wins and two for the Partenopei.

– For the first time in the history of Serie A, the fixture that should have been played in the first half of the season will be played after the one that is part of the second half of the campaign (Juventus-Napoli from matchday three will be after Napoli-Juventus on matchday 22).

– There have been five meetings played on Saturday between Napoli and Juventus at the Partenopei’s home (two Juventus wins and three wins for Napoli between 2007 and 2015).

– Napoli have drawn only one of their last 25 Serie A games (1-1 v Torino last December). The rest have totalled 15 wins and nine defeats.

– Juventus have not conceded a goal in three consecutive Serie A games: the Bianconeri have not recorded a longer streak without conceding in the competition since December 2018 (six in a row under Massimiliano Allegri).

– Napoli (2.9) and Juventus (3.2) are the two teams with the fewest shots on target faced per game on average during this Serie A season.

– Hirving Lozano’s first Serie A goal came against Juventus when he made his debut in August 2019 – that remains his only meeting against the Bianconeri in the competition.

– Álvaro Morata is just one assist away from overtaking his record of assists in a single season in the top five European leagues (currently seven, as in also 2015/16). The Juventus forward hasn’t scored any goals in four games against Napoli in Serie A, providing two assists (both in 2015).

– Among the players currently playing with Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini is the one who has scored the most goals against Napoli in Serie A (three). His next game will be his 400th appearance in the Italian top flight.