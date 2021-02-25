Napoli win not enough to overcome Granada

Napoli’s 2-1 defeat of Granada at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday evening saw them crash out of the Europa League after their 2-0 loss in Spain.

Goals by Piotr Zielinski and Fabian Ruiz gave Napoli the win on the night.

Unfortunately, a first half goal by Angel Montoro was enough to help Granada qualify by giving them a 3-2 win on aggregate meaning Napoli’s European run ends in the first knockout round.

The Partenopei started the game in convincing fashion when Piotr Zielinski concluded his solo run with a great finish into the bottom corner.

Granada warmed into the game after conceding the early goal, restricting Napoli’s attacking threats. They levelled the score when Dimitri Foulquier crossed for Angel Montoro who directed a header perfectly across the goal with Alex Meret looking on helplessly.

The first half ended with Napoli pressing forward and trying to take the initiative. Unfortunately, they failed to create any significant chances, going into the break all level.

After the break, the home side continued to increase the pressure creating an opportunity for Eljif Elmas who was denied by the onrushing goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Fabian Ruiz restored the lead for Napoli on the night following some good play ending with Spaniard slotting past Rui Silva after being played through by Lorenzo Insigne.

Gennaro Gattuso introduced Dries Mertens to the game allowing them to play with a more familiar lineup with Politano moving the too right and Insigne to the left.

Napoli definitely looked more comfortable with this setup playing more freely and creating more chances one in particular again falling to Fabian Ruiz who blasted over with his less-favoured right foot.

In the final minutes of injury time, Napoli went extremely close with Faouzi Ghoulam heading from a Politano Corner which forced Rui Silva into a brilliant instinctive save to deny Napoli a third.